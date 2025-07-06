Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 993 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $89,839,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,209.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318,387 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 0.2%

WIX stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.95. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.94 and a twelve month high of $247.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.