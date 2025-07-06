Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

