Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lineage were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lineage in the first quarter valued at $35,178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Lineage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Lineage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 473,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the first quarter valued at $252,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,916.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 10,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINE. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price target on Lineage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

Lineage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINE opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.52.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.53%.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

