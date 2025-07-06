Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,653,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,308,146,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,750,000 after buying an additional 2,896,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,996 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $475,092,000 after buying an additional 320,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,476,000 after buying an additional 372,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.