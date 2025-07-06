Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

