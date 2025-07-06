Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 170.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

ACM opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

