Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $206,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,114 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,533 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,315 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $76.16 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

