Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $316,000 Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Informatica were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 50,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on INFA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 382,005 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,120. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,399,254.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,441,000.00, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.