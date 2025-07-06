Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,263.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

