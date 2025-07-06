Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $524,000 Stock Position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 60,499 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

Insider Activity at Curbline Properties

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CURB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 27.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

