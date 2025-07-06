Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $618,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

