Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $651,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 603.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,098 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 469,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of BNL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 190.16%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

