Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $689,000 Holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $53.13.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.