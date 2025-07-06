Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

