Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $856,000 Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,507,000 after purchasing an additional 828,019 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,604,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,239 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,753,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,804,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 209,424 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

