Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 147.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after buying an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,443 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,533,000 after purchasing an additional 243,535 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

