Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,263,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,672,000 after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

