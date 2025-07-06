Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $659,000 in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $81,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $4,629,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, CTO Adil Pasha bought 2,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 7,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. This trade represents a 91.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800.

Millrose Properties Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

