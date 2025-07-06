Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

