Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 633 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,920. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,245. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,285,069 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

