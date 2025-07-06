Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,123 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 58,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

INN opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Thomas W. Storey acquired 16,270 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,167.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 231,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,776.94. This represents a 7.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

