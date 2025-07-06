Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 818 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

