Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

