Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AES by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.