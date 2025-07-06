Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 13,638 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

