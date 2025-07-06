Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 349 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Toast Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $43.58 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 216,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,245.60. This trade represents a 58.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,212 shares of company stock worth $19,551,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

