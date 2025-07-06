Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 693.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.20 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.