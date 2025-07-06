Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $47,215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3,382.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,834 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie set a $26.20 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:TME opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

