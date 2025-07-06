Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

