Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on AAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
