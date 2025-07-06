Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 787 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

