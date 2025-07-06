Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

