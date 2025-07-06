Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tapestry by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $66,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 4.9%

Tapestry stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

