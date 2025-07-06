Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 186.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,075.97 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $736.75 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.15.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

