Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Textron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Textron by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Up 0.7%

TXT opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

