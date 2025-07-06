The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.