theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 29.6% – Here’s Why

theglobe.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 29.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 16,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

theglobe.com Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

