TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23. 485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

