Top Airline Stocks To Consider – July 3rd

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that provide commercial air transportation for passengers and cargo. By purchasing these shares, investors gain partial ownership in an airline and participate in its financial results. Because airlines face high fixed costs and are sensitive to factors like fuel prices, travel demand, competition and regulatory changes, their stocks tend to be more cyclical and volatile than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,015,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 4,198,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,775,598. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

