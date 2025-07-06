Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 4th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize technologies based on the manipulation of matter at the nanometer scale. They span industries such as healthcare, electronics, materials science and energy, where innovations like nanotubes, quantum dots and nanoparticle drug delivery systems promise new products and processes. The performance of these stocks typically hinges on scientific breakthroughs, intellectual-property milestones, funding rounds and regulatory approvals in the nanotech field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,786. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $13.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,266. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $368.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $348.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.94. 32,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.55.

