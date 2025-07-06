Townsend & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 220,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

