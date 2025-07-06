US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

US Foods Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

