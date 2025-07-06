Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,156,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $288.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $288.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

