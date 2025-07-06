Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $277.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.