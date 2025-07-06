VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.67). Approximately 105,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 49,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.65).

VietNam Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.47.

About VietNam

Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation.

Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

