Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 170 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $175.77 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

