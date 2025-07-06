Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Trading Up 0.7%

W opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,573. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 236,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,067 shares of company stock worth $31,829,662. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

