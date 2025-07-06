Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 505.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

