Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 321.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,644 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 126.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 195,257 shares in the company, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 55.9%

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.09. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 103.97% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

