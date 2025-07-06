Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 15,486 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TAN opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.