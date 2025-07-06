Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 9,677 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 185.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

